Richard E. “Dick” Kottmeyer, 87, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in York, he was the son of the late Eugene and Katherine (Brown) Kottmeyer. Dick was the husband of Evelyn (Nuss) Kottmeyer.
Dick was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1952. He later graduated from Franklin and Marshall College with Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a Drill Sergeant in Paris Island, SC. He retired from Armstrong World Industries as a Senior Research Scientist. Dick enjoyed hunting in western Pennsylvania, fishing on the Delaware Bay and boating on the Chesapeake with his wife Evelyn.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 66 years, Evelyn, are two children, Karen Kaiser, wife of Mark of Lancaster, and Richard J. Kottmeyer of Mount Joy. Also surviving is a brother, Walter Kottmeyer.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Kottmeyer, and a sister, Maxine Gelhard.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com