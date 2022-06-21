Richard E. "Dick" Horn, 97, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the husband of Rita Keys Horn with whom he celebrated 75 years of marriage on May 10th. A lifelong Columbia resident, he was the son of the late John A. and Margaret Kruschinsky Horn.
Dick graduated from the former Holy Trinity Catholic School and was a 1943 graduate of Columbia High School and later served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed as a certified watchmaker with Hamilton Watch Company for ten years and later joined the former Motter Supply Company as store manager specializing in retail hardware and supplies. He spent most of his career at Herr & Company, Lancaster where he served in sales and management positions and eventually as President of the company. He retired from RKB Enterprises where he was Regional Sales Manager.
A member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church he was a former President of the Pastor's Advisory Board and served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion for 24 years. He served as a lector and was a member of the Holy Name Society and was an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He served two, three-year terms as President of the Diocesan Council of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and in 1994, he was instrumental in helping to reorganize the society within the Harrisburg Diocese.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Christine H. wife of Donald L. Sylvester; Joanne H. wife of John "Bot" Roda; David R. husband of Cherie (Hart) Horn; Barbara L. wife of Kyle DiBrito; grandchildren, Katharine L. Roda, Zachary B. Roda and partner Veronica Jancuk, Sandy wife of Bryan Delahunty, Marcus DiBrito and fiance Michelle Huth; great grandson, Luka James. He was preceded in death by his siblings, John P. Horn, Cletus J. Horn, Ruth Shenberger, Julia M. Divet and Elanor J. Eckert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with his nephew Rev. John P. Horn S.J., Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Friends may view at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.