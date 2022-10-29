Richard E. "Dick" Green, 92, of Leola, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at home. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Edward Green and Grace D. (Scharer) Green Newing. He was the loving husband of the late Kathleen B. "Kathy" (Rogers) Green, who passed away in 2009.
Dick worked for Pennsylvania Power & Light Co. as a spokesperson in public relations for 39 years. He began his PP&L career in 1955 as a residential and farm sales representative. He subsequently was a farm specialist, assistant to a district manager and assistant community service manager.
The Kingston native was a graduate of Wyoming seminary in Kingston. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve during the Korean War. His memberships included: Region II Housing & Redevelopment Authority; the Upper Leacock Twp. Planning Commission; the Ephrata Area Chamber of Commerce; and the Bareville-Leola-Leacock Lions Club.
He also worked for Friendly Taxi and was a bailiff at the Lancaster County Courthouse for twenty years. He was a member of Leola United Methodist Church and the Worship Center. Dick was an avid runner, winning several local awards.
Surviving are two daughters, Rita wife of the late William Riker, Paradise, Lisa wife of Steven LaBar, Rockaway, NJ; two grandchildren, Stephanie Kuhns Yoder, Thomas R. Riker; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Yoder, Avery Yoder, Jazmine Riker, Kendra Metz, Janelle Metz. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, William Riker; a grandson, Matthew Kuhns.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 PM 7:00 PM. Interment will be private in Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. Furman's-Leola
