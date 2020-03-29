Richard E. Croft, Sr., 81, of Ephrata, passed peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born July 1, 1938, he was a son of the late Helen (Mohler) and Robert Croft and was the loving husband of Brenda (Wanner) Croft.
Dick, as he was known to most, was a life-long resident of the Ephrata area. He served in the U.S. Army, where he received a medical discharge. Dick was a cook at Zinn's Diner, Denver, and also Helen's Corner Bar, Leola. Not only did he love to eat, he enjoyed cooking as well. He was a life-member of the Amvets. Dick enjoyed bird watching, particularly eagles. He also had a love of cactuses.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by children, Richard E. Croft, Jr. (wife Melissa) of Ephrata, Wendy (husband Michael) Dickersheid of Raleigh, NC, and Robert Croft of Ephrata; sister, Teri Ann (husband Jeffrey) Huntington, of CA; half-brother, Ray Croft of Ephrata; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He will be privately laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
