On August 17, 2022, at the age of 100, Richard E. Boyd took his final flight to join his beloved Rita. He called Willow Valley in Lancaster County, PA. his home for the past nine years.
Richard was born in London, England on November 17, 1921, to Robert and Florence (Irving) Boyd. After 72 years of holding hands in marriage Richard said farewell to Rita. The love of his life preceded him in death on April 15, 2020. He is survived by two daughters Margot Denza (John) and Kathryn Boyd; three grandchildren John Denza (Jennifer), danah boyd (Gilad), and Ryan Boyd (Marisa); nephew Trevor Richards; and six great-grandchildren.
During WWll, Richard survived the Blitz and joined the Royal Air Force. He came to the U.S. to train and was one of the few Brits retained by the U.S. Army Air Corps to train American pilots, earning his American wings. He returned to England where he and his crew piloted a Lancaster Bomber on 33 bombing missions in the European theatre. He was highly decorated and received the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery and courage. As a humble, highly respected, compassionate man he believed his greatest success was getting his crew home safely. After the war, he was assigned to Transport Command flying to and from India. Richard was released from service in 1947.
WWll opened Richard's eyes to the world, and he saw how the advances in aviation might benefit everyone. Rather than returning to his original plan of accountancy he set out to find his niche in commercial aviation. Leaving London again, his career led him to Cairo and Khartoum where military landing strips became airports. He went on to Montreal and Gander, Newfoundland as transcontinental flights flourished with jets on the horizon.
In 1956, Richard was invited by Swissair to be part of the team opening operations at Idlewild (now JFK) Airport in NY. He retired in 1986 as the Manager of Operations and Maintenance, North America. During those 30 years and into retirement he was also an advisor, consultant and mentor sought by many for his knowledge, expertise, and candor. He was key in the development of the first computerized intercontinental flight planning system, training machines how to navigate. Richard oversaw the opening of additional routes for Swissair in the U.S. and Canada. He began his career in aviation flying a Tiger Moth and watched in wonder as aviation grew more sophisticated. He was one of the pioneers of the industry, enabling technologies to evolve alongside the social and political implications.
Richard was a student of history and a voracious reader. War kept him from a formal education, but his curious mind and books opened doors for him. Life's journey gave him great wisdom and strong values. Together with Rita, he traveled the world, loved the theater, Shakespeare, jazz, and symphonies. Richard's stress relief was his garden, much to the delight of Rita as flowers bloomed around her. Richard was a gentle man and a gentleman. He lived his dream, celebrated life, and gave thanks every day. Richard often said, "It's being so cheerful, that makes me so happy." His cheerful smile will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
A private service will be held for Richard. In lieu of flowers: Perform an act of kindness in Richard's memory.
