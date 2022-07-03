Richard (Dick) W. Prescott went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was the husband of Jean (Coller) Prescott for 58 years. He was born in Bainbridge, PA. the son of Walter and Estella Prescott.
He graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1960 and Electronics Institute in Harrisburg. He was employed by AMP Inc., in Harrisburg for 27 years. He and his wife purchased a furniture refinishing business later and ran it for 14 years.
He loved the Lord, his family and many great friends. He loved fishing, duck hunting and he earned his 6th degree black belt in karate. He also ran a karate school in Marietta for 13 years.
Surviving are 4 children: Laurie, wife of Terry Campbell, Cheryl, wife of Don Smith, Larry, husband of Sara (Buckley) and Andrew. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, and 4 and 3/4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Joyce Miller and Nancy Kauffman. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Kuntzelman and a brother, Roy Prescott.
A life celebration service will be held on Sunday, July 17 at the Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA. A time of visitation will be at 1:30 P.M. followed by the service at 2:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 151 Orange St., Mount Joy, PA 17552.