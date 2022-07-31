Richard (Dick) Vellucci, 90, of Millersville, PA passed away on July 19. He was the husband of Josephine with whom he shared 69 wonderful years of marriage. He was born in Needham, MA on March 13, 1932.
Dick was employed by National Novelty Brush Company and worked there for 64 years retiring as Vice President. He was a graduate of Needham High School in Needham, MA and upon graduating was invited to spring training with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He moved to Millersville, PA in 1961 and attended evening business classes at Franklin & Marshall. Dick was an avid golfer and member of Conestoga Country Club for 51 years and at age 83 shot a hole in one!
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Richard Vellucci (Karen) of Advance, NC and Ronald Vellucci (Karen) of Lancaster, PA; four grandchildren: Amanda, Matt, Ashley & Grant; four great-grandchildren: Corbin, Avery, Savannah & Brooke. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Judith Anne, twin sister to Ronald; daughter, Michelle Vellucci; brother, Dominic Vellucci and sister, Helen Shaldone.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests are invited to a visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children, shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving
