Richard "Dick" T. Collins CFO Burle Industries

Richard, 82, of Lancaster, past peacefully at home on December 12, 2019, surrounded by his family after a courageous year and a half battle with cancer.
He was born on July 17, 1937 in Passaic, New Jersey to Edward and Irene (Petrask) Collins. He married the love of his life, Agnes (Crimmins) Collins on September 2, 1961 and they recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. He was a loving father to Sharon, married to Paul Wiker, of Mount Joy, PA and Dianna, married to Sean Newkirk, also of Mount Joy, PA.
He had a brilliant and well-educated mind. After graduating from Saint Michael's High School in Jersey City, NJ, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in accounting from Rutgers University and a Master's Degree in management from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He went on to earn his certified public accountant certification, which he maintained until his retirement.
Richard was a Marine Veteran. He served in the Presidential Honor Guard under Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy. After his discharge he was employed by the RCA Corporation in Harrison, NJ. He transferred to the Lancaster plant in 1975. After the acquisition of RCA by the GE Corporation, Richard and several other managers formed the new Burle Industries. Burle invented and distributed complex electronical equipment and supplied the U.S. Military with its products. Richard rose to the position of CFO and the executive vice-president. He retired in 2009 after 53 years of service to the company.
Richard was a committed member of Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church in Rohrerstown. He served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and while his children were young, served as the treasurer for the Parish School of Religion. Since his retirement, Richard has been the co-leader of the Saint Anne and Saint John Newmann Travel Club. He helped plan and organize many great trips, which he enjoyed taking with his wife. He was a world traveler, taking numerous cruises with his wife and family.
Richard was an amateur golfer. Because of his love for the game, he bought a condo on a golf course, Fairway Mews, in Spring Lake, NJ. He enjoyed spending his summers in Spring Lake with his family and friends. He would spend long days at the pool and beach and simply reading in a comfortable chair. There was always a half-finished puzzle on the table.
Richard was a loving, caring, and generous grandfather, "Papa," to five grandchildren: Josephine, Abigail, and Magdalene Wiker and Connor and Tristan Newkirk, all of Mount Joy, PA.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Collins. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by a sister, Dolores Lynch of Forked River, NJ, his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Judith Collins of Seven Lakes, NC, and a sister-in-law, Catherine Crimmins of Wyckoff, NJ.
There will be a viewing to receive friends on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pk. Lititz, PA. Additionally, friends will be received on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 9:30AM-10:30AM at a closed casket visitation at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Richard's life at 10:30AM, officiated by the Very Reverend Peter I. Hahn. Interment will be in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, 170 Charles Road, Lancaster, PA with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's honor to the American Cancer Society 314 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17603
To send condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »