Richard "Dick" Stoy, 88 passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Conestoga View. A life-long Lancaster resident, he was the son of the late Andrew and Catherine (Reinhart) Stoy. He was the husband of the late Doris (Carl) Stoy.
Dick will be remembered as an adoring husband, devoted father, and fun-loving Pappy. Dick was a proud Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He belonged to the Lancaster Senior Center, was a member of the American Legion, Post 34, and the Otters Club.
Dick is survived by his children: Russel Carl, husband to Deborah; Gary Ross, husband of Wilma; Mark, husband of Lori, Cynthia, wife of Francisco Rosado, and Rhonda J.; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren, and a brother, Charles. Dick was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Mark Lopez and brother, Eugene.
Funeral Services for Dick will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit: CremationPA.com
