Richard (Dick) S. Groff, Lancaster, 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, at LGH. Born in New Danville, PA, he was the son of the late Ira and Lillian Groff. He and his wife, Carolyn, where married for 46 years.
Dick worked as an accountant for the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, IK Stoltzfus, Manheim, and Schreiber Co. in Lititz. He was a member of Lancaster BIC Church, where he served as Treasurer and Trustee.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: his step-children, G. Scott husband of Kathy Layman, Lisa wife of Gary Groff; grandchildren, Kylie and Isaiah Martin, Collin Layman, Ian and Tia Groff, Jordan and Monaco Groff; great-grandchildren, Lily, Anna, Owen, Ellis and Gabriella; brothers, Robert (Louella) Groff, Quarryville, Donald (Marian) Groff, Lititz, Harold (Pat) Groff, E. Petersburg; sister-in-law, Esther Groff. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ike Groff.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 6:30 PM at Lancaster Brethren In Christ Church, 1865 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA. Masks will be requested. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603.
