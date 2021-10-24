Richard “Dick” R. Stetler, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at home. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Kathryn (Pleger) and Raymond Stetler. He was the loving husband to the late Rita (Carello) Stetler who passed in 2012.
Dick was a proud veteran of the US Army Reserves. Prior to retirement, he worked as a plumber for Hamilton Watch and Bulova. He was the former President of East Petersburg Sportsman Association and Manor Ridge Girls Softball League. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting the casinos. Most of all he cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his children: Richard Stetler, Jr. husband of Connie of Lancaster and Melissa “Missie” Hohman wife of Brent of Millersville; grandchildren: Brandi Peelor wife of Anthony, Jessica Stetler wife of Jackson, Richard Stetler III and Brooke Ressel; great-grandchildren: Kynzlee and Stellan Peelor and his sister Gloria Snyder.
Interment will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at 11AM on Wednesday October 27, 2021.
