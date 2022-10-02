Richard "Dick" Powell, 86, of Columbia passed away on September 17, 2022. He was born in Ickesburg, PA to the late William and Esther Powell. Dick graduated from Lebanon Valley College where he earned a bachelor's degree in music. He proudly served in United States Navy and was a member of United States Navy Band where he played trombone and baritone. Playing in the band took him to many places all over the world including South Africa. When stateside, he spent time stationed in Norfolk, VA and Philadelphia, PA. Following his service, Dick earned his master's degree in music education from Temple University. He became the band director for Dallastown Area High School from 1963 1965 and was the band director at Eastern York High School from 1965 1995 where he touched many lives of students, teachers, and parents. He continued to support Eastern's music programs well beyond retirement and could often be found sitting in the audience at their music concerts and musicals. Dick supported the V.F.W. Post 2435 where he was their band director. He loved big band music and jazz and was an avid supporter of the fine and performing arts. He was thrilled and proud to attend every dance performance of both his daughter, Ilsa and his granddaughter, Genna. Dick was an active member of his community, loyal friend, and would lend a hand to anyone in need. He was also known for his love of animals, great smile, and contagious laughter. Dick was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and uncle who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Dick leaves behind his wife of sixty-three years, Sylvia Stone Powell of Columbia; his daughter, Ilsa, wife of Mike Diller of Lancaster; his beloved granddaughter Genna Diller of Lancaster; two sisters, Mary Lou Orris of Ickesburg, and Bonnie, wife of James Goodling of Elizabethtown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Max Powell.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date. Information will be published as soon as it is scheduled. Burial will be private, and he will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Eastern York High School Band Boosters, c/o Keith Gromis, P.O. Box 2002, Wrightsville, PA 17368, or the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville