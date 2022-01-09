Richard “Dick” Paul Harkins, 66, of Pequea, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Edwin and Martha (Eckman) Harkins.
He was a proud business owner with his son of “B and D Harkins Transport, Inc.” Dick was a lifetime career truck driver. He loved spending time with his family.
Dick is survived by his wife Debbie K. Harkins with whom he shared 44 years of marriage; his three children, Sherry L. Miller (Brian), Brandon P. Harkins (Sarah); and Jason P. Harkins; his three grandchildren, Brooke, Briann, and Dustin; his two loving dogs, Katie and Susie.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet family starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602.
