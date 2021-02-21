Richard "Dick" L. Horst, 79, of Lancaster County passed away on February 17, 2021 at Hospice Inpatient Care, Mount Joy, PA. Dick was the son of the late Leroy D. Horst and Esther Bowman Horst.
Surviving him are his wife of 57 years, Ruth Zimmerman Horst and his daughter, Amy J. wife of Christopher Rickman of Colorado. Also surviving him, his mother, Esther Bowman Horst and seven sisters: Edith, wife of J. Lloyd Sauder; Elsie; Janet, wife of Roy Martin; Judy, wife of Glenn Hoover; Karen, wife of Donald Weber; Mary Jane, wife of Ray Martin; and Christine, wife of Jay Good. He was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin and sister, Doris.
Dick was a building contractor in Vermont for 48 years and recently moved back to Lancaster County.
Both a loving husband and father, he will be greatly missed. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting, skiing, biking and the mountains of Colorado.
We wish to thank Hospice and Community Care for their excellent care of him during his last days.
There is no memorial service scheduled at this time. A celebration of his life for family and close friends will be held later this year.
A living tribute »