Richard (Dick) J. Rousseau, 83, of Willow Street, PA, went home to be in the loving arms of his Savior Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, PA on May 28, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Stauffer Rousseau. He was the husband of Martha J. (Leaman) Rousseau. A charter member of Millcreek Bible Church, his love for the Lord was exemplified through the life he led and the many lives he touched. Richard will be missed by his daughters and stepsons: Donna, wife of John Miller; Deb, wife of Richard Herr; Diana, wife of Jeff Graham; Dawn, wife of Eric Reifsnyder; Greg Hess, husband of Susie (Weaver); and Jeff Hess, husband of Anita (Esbenshade). He is survived by 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild with another on the way. He is also survived by his brothers Ed Rousseau, Clarence Stauffer, and Bob Rousseau. He is preceded in death by his sisters Mary Ellen Hershey and Eunice Rousseau.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. with Pastor Kevin Kumher officiating. Please join the family as we honor his life. The family will receive friends following the service at the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Millcreek Bible Church, 270 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for their care and compassion.
