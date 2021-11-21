Richard (Dick) Hamm, a respectable husband of 58 years to the late Fay Hamm, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, departed this life on November 7, 2021, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
When he was not spending time with his family camping, boating, fishing, or in the family pool, you could find him tinkering in his garage. Richard loved all things mechanical and could always find a solution to every broken thing and misplaced part.
Richard’s powerful and unfailing work ethic contributed to several opportunities for him throughout his career, eventually retiring with countless awards and accomplishments after 31 years of service as a Teamster.
In later years when a stroke robbed him of his strength and stamina, it gave him a softness that we all treasured. During this time, he allowed us to show him a small measure of what he instilled in all of us.
He will be remembered as a devoted family man, a role model to many, his generous smile, and stories about the good ol’ days. All who were lucky enough to know him were inspired by his kind ways and love for all. More than anything, it was his wife and family that gave him his greatest joy.
His accountability and selflessness will be kept alive and missed by all who knew him. He was an amazing father to two daughters, Kathy M. wife of Michael Gallion; and Kim Kirchner. An incredible grandfather to three granddaughters, Shanean Wickersham companion of Matthew Kolb; Shawna M. wife of Joshua Supplee; and Nicole E. wife of Andrew Beyer. He was also a remarkable great-grandfather to three great-grandsons, Tyrell Wickersham, Damien Matthews, and Austin Kolb.
Richard is survived by 3 sisters: Barbara Turner, Pat McDowell, and Joan Reisler. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy, consider donating in Richard’s name to Hospice of Lancaster; 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit Cremationpa.com
