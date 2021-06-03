Richard "Dick" F. Kirchner, a loving husband and father and successful entrepreneur, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Keystone Villa at the age of 88. Dick reunites in eternal life with his devoted wife, Shirley, with whom he had 5 children and shared 65 wonderful years of marriage filled with love and commitment before her passing late last year. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, known for his love for his family, generosity, vivid storytelling, and craftsmanship.
Dick was born in Lancaster, PA, to the late Richard J. and Edna M. (Klaus) Kirchner on March 22, 1933. He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, being stationed in Japan from 1952-1954. After returning home, he met and married Shirley in 1955 with whom he would spend the next 65 years building an ever-growing family. He loved watching his family grow over the years, cherishing the birth of every child, grandchild, and great-grandchild.
Dick spent most of his career at Robert H. Ross and Company, Inc., in Denver, PA, where he helped build the business from the ground up, eventually becoming a part owner before his retirement. Dick was also a dedicated member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and an active member of various community organizations, including the Akron Borough and Akron Lions Club where he was a past president and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions Club International.
When Dick would tell a story from his childhood about fishing in one of the nearby creeks or from his service in the U.S. Army or from his time raising five children with Shirley, he told it in such a realistic way that you could see the events unfolding. He had a real gift for storytelling. Dick also loved to build scale model dollhouses and boats, a hobby he shared with his children and grandchildren. A generous and humble man, Dick took real joy in giving to others.
In addition to Dick's late wife, Shirley, he is also preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles, and his sister Gerry. Dick is survived by his five children: Kathlynn M. Kirchner; Karen M., wife of Donald Thomas; Koleen M., wife of Larry Bowers; Richard J. Kirchner; and Christopher M., husband of Crystal Kirchner. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
The family will hold a private viewing followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at the Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with Father Kevin Moley as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Lancaster Red Rose and Vet 21 Salute. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Dick and Shirley open to all family and friends at a date to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.