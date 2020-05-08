Richard "Dick" Edward Buckwalter, 80 of Lampeter, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home. Born in 1940 in Lancaster to Richard B. Buckwalter and Gertrude R. Huegel Buckwalter.
He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army until 1964. He met his wife, Sarah Joyce Sides Buckwalter while stationed in Washington State and was married for 36 years until her death in 1997.
Following his discharge from the Army, Dick worked as a machinist at Fuller Company, and leadman in the tool and die shop at RCA. He retired as foreman from Thermacore.
He enjoyed hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family and many friends. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and gregarious nature.
Dick is survived by his three children: M. Lynn Kaufman, wife of John H. Kaufman, Jr. of Conestoga, Rick B. Buckwalter of Maytown and Wendy S. Eck, wife of Gerry Eck of East Petersburg; along with six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services will be private.
