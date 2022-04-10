Richard "Dick" Campbell, 75 of Lancaster, PA. passed away on April 3, 2022 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the son of the late Donald and Ruth (Harner) Campbell.
He grew up in Holtwood and lived most of his life in Willow Street, PA. Graduating from Penn Manor High School, he later enlisted in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He served honorably and graduated as an E-4.
He was married to his best friend and wife Connie (Dabler) Campbell for 55 years. Together they raised two sons who have accomplished much in their own lives. He had many interests, he had scuba dived and was part of a dive team for search and rescue. Enjoyed boating and water skiing for many years. Dick and Connie enjoyed traveling, especially to warmer climates in the islands and beaches or anywhere his adventurous side would take them. Dining out was a regular routine so Connie didn't have to prepare dinner.
Being a car enthusiast, he liked his classic cars and corvettes he owned. He followed football and NASCAR. He was a member of the Millersville VFW and the Lancaster American Legion. Prior years he worked in the manufacturing industry and eventually working for the Hondru Auto Group in various positions, retiring after 30 years. He was a fun and very social guy who would share a Budweiser with family, friends or neighbors. Always enjoyed a good time. A little bit of a jokester at times. His sense of humor was part of his personality that attracted people to him.
Many memories of family times were special through the years. We will miss his laugh and love of life. Cheers to you.
He will be forever missed by Connie, his sons Matt (Tracy), Marc (Amy), Pappy to his grandchildren, Dylan, Shannon and Erika (Drew) a brother Larry (Rilla). Along with Courtney Bowers (Mike) and fur baby Bailey.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family as Dick wished. Donations can be made in Dick's honor to the Humane League of Lancaster, PA
