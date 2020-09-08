Richard "Dick" C. Miller was born on February 4, 1940 to Nelson and Helen (Van Houten) Miller of Ithaca, NY. After the untimely death of his mother, he and his paternal grandmother moved to Columbia, PA where he was raised by his uncle and aunt, Lehman and Edna (Miller) Shellenberger, on their dairy and tobacco farm (Manorfield) located in West Hempfield and Manor Twps. After graduating from Penn Manor High and Millersville State Teachers College (Millersville University), he taught math and science at Columbia and McCaskey High Schools. Dick was a member of Mountville St. Paul's (EUB) United Methodist Church teaching a young people's Sunday school class. He often spoke of his gratitude for having been raised with the Shellenbergers in a Christian home. Over the years, he always enjoyed return visits to the family farm.
Upon marrying Jo Ellen Orbanac of Elmira, NY in 1965, he entered Westminster Theological Seminary. Graduating with a Masters of Divinity, he was ordained a minister in the Orthodox Presbyterian Church. He served in churches in PA and NJ before moving to CA where he pastored for 32 years at Novato Community Church. Following retirement, Dick and Jo Ellen moved to Sumter, SC and then to Valrico, FL. Dick served as an interim pastor, taught adult Sunday School and helped at church with weekly food preparations.
Married for 55 years (Aug. 6), Dick is survived by his wife and children, Heather (Doug House) of Valrico, FL, Joel Miller (Sharie) of Rocklin, CA, Sarah Miller of Petaluma, CA, and five grandchildren. Cousins, friends, and family will miss him greatly.
Dick was a railroad enthusiast. In addition to rail trips, books, and museums, he was President and CEO of the Trundleton Railroad, the name he gave his train set. Dick's extensive outdoor model train display began in 1965 and ran until August 12, 2020 when he moved to his Heavenly Home.
