Richard "Dick" Bellis, 85, died on February 9, 2022, at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster, PA. He was born, raised, and educated in Western PA. Dick is one of 9 children.
Dick is survived by two siblings, Douglas and Patricia Bellis, and two loving stepdaughters, Beverly (Bill) Stout and Sharen Williams, and their families that include 5 grandchildren – Matthew, Mark (Rebecca), Jo, Charity and Rachael, and 3 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife, Jean, who passed away on July 31, 2019.
He and his wife have lived for 40 years in the Downingtown area and the last 11 years at Woodcrest Villa in Lancaster, PA.
Dick attended Norwin High School, near Irwin, PA, where he was active in many sports, especially in track, wrestling and golf, and had the honor of going to States in track and wrestling.
He later served in the U.S. Army with Special Forces, training soldiers in Germany.
Dick is a graduate of Slippery Rock University and received his M.S. in an Assistantship program from Indiana University, after which he taught both college and high school courses in Eastern PA. At the high school level, he also coached football, golf, wrestling and both indoor and outdoor track at various times in his career. In the evenings, he found time to teach ballroom dancing at a community college.
In subsequent years he enjoyed working crossword and sudoku puzzles, golfing, dancing, playing bridge and attending plays and concerts.
Above all, Dick and Jean loved to travel and visited 45 U.S. states and 40 countries.
Dick attended Wayside Presbyterian Church.
Interment next to his wife will be private at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Frazer, PA.
A memorial service in his honor is tentatively scheduled for April 2, 2022 with the details to be determined at a later time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at: DeBordSnyder.com717-394-4097