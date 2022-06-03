Richard David Rowe, 80, of Quarryville, passed on to be with his wife unexpectedly while at home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Born in Little Britain Twp., he was the son of the late Paul and Ethel (Pickell) Rowe. He was the loving husband of the late Linda J. (Blackburn) Rowe.
Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam. He retired from Herr's Foods and was a member of Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church. Richard was an umpire for Solanco Little League and enjoyed listening to Elvis and southern gospel music and was fond of his Chihuahuas, Jasper and Chico.
Richard is survived by three children: Tammie, wife of Jeff Hostetter of Kirkwood; Richard Rowe of Wakefield and Robert Rowe of Conowingo. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Richard, Jr., Hayley, Ellie, Anna, and Jace; and siblings: Shirley Byers, William Rowe and Robert Rowe. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer and eight siblings.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Robert Vannoy officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow the service in the Nottingham Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Online guestbook at:
