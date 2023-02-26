Richard Dale "RD" Hedges, Sr., 54, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Born in Bowling Green, OH, he was the son of the late William and Nancy (Bickelman) Hedges. He was married to his loving wife, Jennifer (Yates) Hedges, for 26 years.
RD enjoyed working as a bartender for many years at House of Pizza and Green Briar in Lancaster. He loved meeting and talking to people that came in to the bar. He was most recently employed by Serta. RD's greatest accomplishment in life was his family. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and boating at Raystown Lake, PA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Antoinette Hedges, son, Richard Hedges, Jr., daughter, Krista Jonik (Benjamin), granddaughter, Adalynn Spencer, brothers, Randall Hedges, William Hedges, and Johnny Hedges, sisters, Kelly Harris, and Kimbi Hedges, half-sister, Cindy Creyer, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend RD's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 2pm, with a viewing from 1pm until the time of service. Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
