Richard D. Parson, 91, of Lancaster passed away on June 29, 2023, under the care of Hospice at Landis Homes. The son of the late William B. Parson and Elsie (Hess) Parson, Richard was born in Harrisburg and graduated from Susquehanna Township High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea before working 34 years with Bell of Pennsylvania/Verizon as a lineman, cable splicer, and supervisor.
He is survived by three children, William, husband of Beth Parson of Lancaster, Susan, wife of Richard Kurland of Hoboken, NJ, Andrew Parson of Brooklyn, NY: four grandchildren, Sarah Parson, Luke, husband of Chloe Parson, Meryl Kurland, and Aaron Kurland.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Violet Bolash Parson; two sisters, Dorothy Uhazie and June Bell; four brothers Edward, Robert, Joel, and John Parson.
Richard enjoyed reading, fishing and gardening. In his later years he volunteered at the Ephrata Public Library and Middle Creek Wildlife Management. Richard will be remembered for the love he gave his family, including his many nieces and nephews, and his quick wit and sense of humor that brought joy and laughter to all who knew him.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be given to The Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
