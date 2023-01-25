Richard D. Heim, 82 formerly of Landisville, passed away on Saturday January 21, 2023 at Magnolias of Lancaster where he had resided for the past four months. He was the husband of Marilyn Mervine Heim with whom he was married 62 years until her death on December 2, 2022. Born in Schuylkill County, he was the son of the late Harold E. and Hilda Harner Heim.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 until 1962, he was stationed in Amarillo, TX, Anchorage AK, and Columbus, OH area.
Richard retired in 1998 after 30 years of service from AMP, Inc. where he was employed as a tool & die engineer. In 1995 he co-received a European Patent for his work on a sealed corrosive-proof crimped terminal or splice. He was a faithful member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Landisville and enjoyed golfing, gardening, yardwork, woodworking and ice hockey
He is survived by his two children, Kenneth husband of Dianna Heim; Kimberly wife of Jeffrey Gruber; four grandchildren, Ariana and Colyn Heim; Leah and Paige Gruber; siblings, Harold husband of Gloria Heim; Ronald husband of Doris Heim; Roger Heim; Ruth wife of Bruce Bohner; and Randy husband of Carrel Heim. His brother David Heim preceded him in death.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Magnolias of Lancaster and Grane Hospice for the care given to Richard.
A funeral service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 247 Main St., Landisville, PA 17538 on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with the Pastor Timothy Seitz-Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538 or to Grane Hospice at www.granehospice.com.