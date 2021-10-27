Richard D. Dombach, 94, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Abram and Miriam (Young) Dombach. He was the husband of the late Vera H. Dombach who passed away in 2004.
He is survived by his children, Charles Chretien husband of Doris of Conestoga, Judith Enck wife of Richard of Lancaster, Christian Chretien husband of Phyllis of Lancaster, Michael Dombach of Millersville and Linda Johnson wife of Cliff of Quarryville. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Richard A. and David A. Dombach, one brother and two sisters.
Services and Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com