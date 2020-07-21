Richard D. "Dick" Shaffer, 87, of Elizabethtown formally of Middletown entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Frey Village Nursing Center, Middletown. He was born July 20, 1932 in Middletown and was the loving son of the late Arthur Shaffer and Margaret (Baker) Curry.
Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War earning a bronze star. He later enlisted in the Naval Reserves Seabees.
He spent his working career as an electrical lineman having worked at Olmsted Air Force Base, PP&L, Middletown Borough and retired from Penn State Capital Campus in Middletown.
He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Moose Lodge. He also enjoyed golf and shooting pool but his greatest love was being with his family.
In addition to his parents Richard was proceeded in death by his wife, Lois Jean (Eppinger), sister, Margaret Keys.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard A. Shaffer (Kathy) of Elizabethtown; daughter, Cindy J. Moyer (Darrell) of Elizabethtown; brother, Donald A. Shaffer, Sr. (Betty); grandchildren, Brooke (Dave Walters), Rich (Kimberly), Kurt, Andy, Beth; great-grandchildren, Harper, Sylvia, Dylan, Edie, Stella; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Middletown Cemetery, 675 N. Spring St. Middletown, PA. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Pennsylvania Wounded Worriers, Inc. 1117 County Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 260 E. Main St. Middletown, PA with the funeral arrangements.
Condolences can be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com