Richard D. "Dick" Mylin, 85, of Mount Joy, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Willow Street, he was the son of the late Robert and Emma (Newcomer) Mylin. Dick was the husband of Miriam (Hershey) Mylin with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Dick was an accomplished craftsman and the owner of Mylin Cabinetry. He worked in the cabinetry business for over 50 years. He was a member of Community Bible Church in Marietta. Dick enjoyed traveling and was an avid water skier and bike rider.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Miriam, are two children, Gerald R. Mylin of Columbia and Judith M. Bowman, wife of Steve of Upper Darby, PA; two grandchildren, Mark Bowman, husband of Rachel of Rocky Mount, NC and Krista Bowman of Philadelphia; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Abigail Bowman; two sisters, Dorothy Weidman, wife of Donald of Mount Joy and Lois Keller, wife of Harold of Mt. Gretna; and a sister-in-law; Joanne Mylin of Bird in Hand. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Mylin.
A memorial service honoring Dick's life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA 17547 on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 2 PM to 3 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church, Missions Budget (address above).