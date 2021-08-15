Richard D. "Dick" Knight, 93, of Manheim, passed away August 8, 2021, at United Zion Retirement Community. Born January 4, 1928, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Myrtle I. Greener. He shared 53 beautiful years of marriage to Martha W. (Demmy) Knight, until her passing in 2004.
Shortly after turning 18, Dick enlisted to serve in the United States Army Air Corps. Following his discharge, he and Martha got married and began their family together.
Dick was fond of going to the mountains with his friends and family, fishing, and golfing. Every fall you could find him cheering for the home team, the Philadelphia Eagles. He considered it a gift, that shortly after his 90th birthday they finally won the Super Bowl.
He is survived by his children: Nancy Snyder of Columbia, Donald Knight, husband of Glenda of Manheim, and Robin Ruhl, wife of Scott of Manheim, grandchildren: David Snyder, Robert Bartley, Stephanie Book, Brandi Ruhl, and great-grandchildren: Colton, Nolan and Chase. He was preceded in passing by his wife Martha.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Dr. Unit 1, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send the family a condolence please visit, CremationPA.com