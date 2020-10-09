Richard D. "Dick" Graham, Sr.
Richard D. "Dick" Graham, Sr., 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Born in Colerain Township, he was the son of the late Luther and Betty Jane (Hubert) Graham. Dick was the husband of Nancy E. (Seiders) Graham with whom 32 years of marriage this past July 22nd.
Dick retired from Heidig Landscaping. Dick could always be found walking with his dog "Gunner" to Turkey Hill in Elizabethtown. He enjoyed landscaping and working on his fishpond. Most of all, Dick enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Nancy are five children, Stephen Turpin of Lancaster, Wanda Bush of Leesburg, FL, Wendy Wagner of Elizabethtown, Scott Graham of Elizabethtown, and Richard "JR" Graham, Jr., companion of Anesse Roque of Elizabethtown; nineteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Susannah Groff of Elizabethtown and Linda Graham of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Allison Bush; a brother, Leroy Hubert; a sister, Arlene Willen; and the family dog, Gunner.
A funeral service honoring Dick's life will be held at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 South Spruce Street, Elizabethtown on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Conrad Kanagy officiating. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. Masks, social distancing, and casual dress are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue, PO Box 549, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com