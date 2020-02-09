Richard Clifford Henny (Rick), 77, of 638 Locke Court, Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on February 5, 2020 at NHC HealthCare in Garden City, SC. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Janet Scully Henny and I. Richard Henny.
Rick graduated from Manheim Twp. High School in 1960 and received a bachelor's degree from Franklin & Marshall College in 1964. He was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. He joined the Navy upon graduation where he served as a LT JG stationed in Newport, RI. Upon discharge from the Navy, Rick returned to Lancaster where his career took him from Bogar Lumber Company to President and Owner of Henny Construction Company. Rick retired from the School District of Haverford Twp. as the Director of Maintenance Operations. Upon retirement he moved to Murrells Inlet to enjoy his motorcycle, golfing, and boating.
He is survived by his daughter, Gale H. Emery of Pawleys Island, SC, his son, Clifford G. Henny of Murrells Inlet, SC, and his brother, Michael A. Henny of Murrells Inlet, SC.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am Friday, May 01, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA 17003.
