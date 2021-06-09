Richard Charles Long, 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Landisville, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his residence.
He was born October 26, 1942 in Lancaster to the late Charles Mann and Lucetta Rae (Jacoby) Long.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Sue Long of Carlisle; three sons, Charles David (wife Shawn Robertson) Long of Oakland, CA, Matthew Paul (wife Melanie) Long of New Market, MD, and Jonathan Richard (wife Jennifer) Long of West Chester; two grandchildren, Mathias and Katherine; and two siblings, John Warren (wife Bonnie) Long of Lewes, DE and Margaret Ann Rouzer of Arvada, CO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Richard to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013.
