Richard C. Wink, 69, of Brownstown, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harvey and Kathryn (Berger) Wink and was the companion of the late Esther Klopp who passed away in 2018.
Richard was a lifetime member of Ephrata V.F.W. Post 3376. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Nascar, and spending time at home in Milton, Delaware.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Sylvin Technologies and the Brickyard prior to his retirement.
Richard is survived by five siblings: Harry, husband of Lorrie (Rosenquist) Wink of Lititz, Eleanor, wife of James Harter of Ephrata, Roy Wink, companion of Doris Fake of York, Dennis, husband of Catherine (Grier) Wink of Brownstown, and Arlene, wife of Carl Sensenig of Akron.
In addition to his parents and companion, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Wink and a brother, Melvin Wink.
A private graveside service was held in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
