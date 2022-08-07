Richard C. Travis, 90, of Lancaster and formerly of Millersville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Alfred T. and Helen Travis. He is survived by five cousins.
Richard had worked as a contract driver from 1989 to 1993 for Lancaster Newspapers, Inc. Prior to this, he owned his own software and hardware business and had also been a substitute teacher for the Fairfax County VA Public Schools.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1955 to 1957 as a Seaman Storekeeper Striker, and continued to serve in the Naval Reserves until 1963.
Richard loved aviation, was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, and enjoyed studying military and political strategies. He had served in years past as a Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America.
He was a member of Millersville Community United Methodist Church, where he supported both local and international missions. He was also a supporter of local food banks.
Services will be held at a future date at Landis Valley Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
