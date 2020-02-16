Richard C. Saurbaugh, affectionately known as, "Swate" by friends, 79, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away at home on January 30, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Carl and Mary (Gerlach) Saurbaugh.
After graduating from high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. A true local entrepreneur, Richard's professional career consisted of owning/operating the Humpty Dumpty Deli in Lancaster City and Wheatland Payphone. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his loving family.
He is survived by his four children: Jason Saurbaugh (husband of Lacey) of Lancaster, Jenny Hilt (wife of Joshua) of Lancaster, Joann Hill of Mountville, PA and Peter Sheehan of WV; grandchildren: Travis, Monique, Tiffany, Paige, Jocelyn, Leigha and Rachel; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Donald Saurbaugh.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Wounded Warrior Project, National Processing Center, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To leave the family on online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
