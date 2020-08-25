Richard C. Pursel, 73, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Burnham, PA, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Emma Jane (Contner) Pursel. Rick was the loving husband of the late Bernadine L. (Huber) Pursel, and together they shared 47 years of marriage at the time of her passing in October, 2015.
Rick graduated from the Milton Hershey School and Thaddeus Stevens Trade School. Rick loved his job. He worked for PP&L as a Control Room Operator at the Brunner Island Power Plant in York County, retiring in 2015 after 47 years of service. A hockey fan, Rick enjoyed cheering on the Hershey Bears and the Philadelphia Flyers, and was also a fan of Phillies baseball. He liked playing the lottery, watching TV, and was a familiar face at the Round the Clock Diner in York where he would meet up with friends almost daily.
Rick is survived by his children, James R. Pursel of Lancaster, Brian M. Pursel and his wife Stacy of Millersville, and Anne M. Pursel of Lancaster. Also surviving are grandchildren Andrew and Elizabeth, and a sister, Mary Jane Welch and her husband Jonathan of Bensalem, PA. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Robert W. Pursel.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, where a viewing will begin at 11 AM until time of services. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
