Richard C. Peterman, 87, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Nancy J. Rineer Peterman who died 2010. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George and Anna Byer Peterman.
Richard had worked as a printer with Wickersham and Service Type printing companies, retiring after a 40 year career.
He loved to solve the daily NY Times crossword puzzle, enjoyed bowling, playing pinocle and hand and foot card games, and was a fantastic gardener with a vast knowledge growing up as the son of a farmer. He enjoyed his daughter's sand tarts as well as bird watching, especially the hummingbirds.
Richard is survived by his children: Dianne Mathias of Ephrata, and Jeffrey C. married to Vanessa Peterman of Zephyrhills, FL; his step granddaughter Mystique married to Eric Bush, his step great-grandchildren: Ashtyn, Averie, Hunter, Alivia; his brother Charles L. Peterman of Mount Joy, and his sisters: Dorothy Dosch of New Holland, and Romaine Hohenwater of Willow Street.
Richard's family would like to express their thanks to the staff of The Gardens at Stevens for their compassionate care shown to him.
Friends may visit with his family on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Masks are required to attend the services and social distancing will be observed. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. The services will be livestreamed beginning at 10:55AM through Richard's obituary link at SnyderFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Richard's memory to the Alzheimer's Assn., Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 706 Rothsville Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, Box 758540, Topeka, KS 66675-8570. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com