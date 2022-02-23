Richard C. Mogel, age 91, passed away on February 15, 2022 in Wyomissing, PA. Born in Sinking Spring, PA he was the son of the late Lester and Elsie (Omacht) Mogel. He was self-employed in farming most of his life.
He is survived by two daughters, Joan Keener, Lois Mogel and a son, Earl Mogel. Two grandsons Paul Mogel, Jr., David Mogel and two great granddaughters. Also surviving is a sister June Mogel. He was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Mogel, sister Anna Mogel and son Paul Mogel, Sr.
Memorial service will be held March 4, 2022 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Visitation with family will be from 10 to 11 AM, with the service to follow at 11 AM.
Interment at the convenience of the family. Cremation services provided by Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, PA.
