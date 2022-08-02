Richard C. Eck, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. He was the husband of Bonnie Schmidt Eck with whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on August 24th. Born in Dallastown, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Bernadine Lawrence Eck.
Dick served his country in the U.S Army. Following his military service, he worked as an HVAC technician for H.M. Stauffer and Son. After retiring, he was self-employed as a property investor. He was a devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia and sang in the church choir for many years. He sang in the Lancaster Red Rose Chorus along with many area barber shop quartets and was a member of the SPEBSQSA.
In addition to his wife are his children, Andrew J. husband of Cori Eck; Gerard T. husband of Wendy Eck; Gregory A. husband of Yvonne Eck; Mary L. wife of Sean Noone; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a sister Emily Hoover. He was preceded in death by 12 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Peter's St. Vincent de Paul Society would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.