Richard C. "Dick" Wissler, 78, of Lancaster, died June 13, 2022 at his home. Born in Quarryville on September 23, 1943, he was the son of the late Harry C. and Thelma (Strubel) Wissler. He was the loving husband of Sandra (O'Donnell) Wissler for 56 years.
Dick was a 1961 graduate of Solanco High School. He retired from the Buck Co. after 25 years of service. Dick was a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church and was an avid gardener who shared his knowledge and his plants with many friends and family.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by two daughters: Dr. Michelle Wallace, partner of Andrew Kuntz and Krista, wife of Brent Sandino; four grandchildren: Alexandria, wife of Clinton Frackman, Giselle Wallace, Reef and Coral Sandino; and a sister, Janet, wife of Donald Evans. He was preceded in death by a sister, Erma Sloka.
Private services will take place followed by traditional interment in the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at dewalds.com.
