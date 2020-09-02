Richard C. "Dick" Evans, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Roseanne Sheets Evans, who passed away in 2015. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Henry L. and Ethel M. Rankin Evans.
A talented carpenter, Dick had worked at Warfel Construction in Lancaster for 37 years until his retirement. He also did a lot of side carpentry jobs for family and friends.
He loved the outdoors especially spending time at the family cabin in Juniata County. Hunting turkeys was his passion but he also enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Strasburg Sportsman's Club, as well as the Unified Sportsman's Club. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and sharing his passion of the outdoors with them.
He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Germany and France. After his discharge, he served in the United States Army Reserves.
Dick is survived by his family: Richard L. married to Dawne Evans of Lancaster, James E. married to Jen Evans of Juniata County, Stephanie A. married to Tim Baylor of Lancaster and Susan L. married to Lloyd Reiff of Lancaster; his 5 grandchildren: Jaime, Kacie, Kyle, Cody, and Austin, and one great-granddaughter, Ana. He is also survived by his siblings: Jane Bauman of Arizona, John Evans of Elizabethtown, and Gerald Evans of Lancaster.
Dick's family wishes to thank and acknowledge, Libby Thode, a great caregiver who gave compassionate and heartfelt care to both Dick and Rose for many years and became part of our family.
Friends may visit with Dick's family on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5-7PM at the tent at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA and again on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Brickerville following the service.
