Richard C. "Dick" Drumm, Jr., age 62 of Holtwood, passed away on May 16, 2022 from injuries sustained in a farming accident. He was the husband of Gladys Garrett Drumm. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Richard C. Sr. and Eleanor Leddy Drumm. Dick was a proud farmer and an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed smoking meats, coin collecting, hunting out West with his buddies, and loved being Pop-Pop to his granddaughters. Over the years Dick has worked for Strasburg, Drumore, and Martic Townships and previously served as a Martic Township Supervisor for 8 years.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 daughters: Jennifer wife of Kyle Staffieri, Margaret wife of Josh Eckman, Rose Drumm all of Holtwood, 3 granddaughters; Kylie Staffieri, Addison and Joslyn Eckman, a brother, John husband of Donna Drumm of Puyallup, WA. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Maci Grace "Pumpkin" Eckman.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 40 Penncroft Drive North, Holtwood, PA 17532, on Saturday, May 21st at 4 p.m. There will be a viewing from 2 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. Everyone is welcome to come help honor Richard's life on his ever so loved farm. Seating will be limited, please bring your own chair. A time for fellowship will follow the service at the farm. A private interment will take place in Colemanville U.M. Cemetery by invitation only. reynoldsnadshivery.com
