Richard C. "Dick" Allison, 81, of The Gardens at Stevens formerly of Gordonville, entered into rest on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Born in New Holland, he was the son of Paul and Mary Manuel Allison. Dick was an A 1 welder for Birdsboro Steel. He also was a house painter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling.
He will be lovingly missed by: daughters, Bonnie (Steven) Gruber, Debora Allison, both Birdsboro; a grandson, Brendan (Amanda); 5 great-grandchildren, Bain, Emma, Jack, Marceline, Layla; brothers, Paul Jr. (Margaret), Kenneth (Cindy), Anthony (Nancy); sister-in-law, Rachel Allison, Gordonville. Preceded by: siblings, Robert and Gerald Allison, Mary Lou Stoltzfus.
Private interment in Ranck's UM Cemetery will be at the family's convenience. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »