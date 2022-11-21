Richard C. "Dick" Allison

Richard C. "Dick" Allison

Richard C. "Dick" Allison, 81, of The Gardens at Stevens formerly of Gordonville, entered into rest on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Born in New Holland, he was the son of Paul and Mary Manuel Allison. Dick was an A 1 welder for Birdsboro Steel. He also was a house painter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling.

He will be lovingly missed by: daughters, Bonnie (Steven) Gruber, Debora Allison, both Birdsboro; a grandson, Brendan (Amanda); 5 great-grandchildren, Bain, Emma, Jack, Marceline, Layla; brothers, Paul Jr. (Margaret), Kenneth (Cindy), Anthony (Nancy); sister-in-law, Rachel Allison, Gordonville. Preceded by: siblings, Robert and Gerald Allison, Mary Lou Stoltzfus.

Private interment in Ranck's UM Cemetery will be at the family's convenience. Furman's Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Richard Allison
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
+1(717)656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter