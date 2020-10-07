Richard C. Brown passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on September 25, 2020. Richard, also known as Rick or Dick, was born in Long Beach, California on May 27, 1946 but moved to Lancaster early in his childhood because that's where his mother's family was from. Rick was the last child of William A. Brown and Ruth (Hacker) Brown.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William Brown and is survived by his sister, Mary Lee of Lancaster. Dad will be lovingly missed by his three children, David C., of Lancaster, Ann Marie of Quarryville, Richard P., of Drumore, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
McCaskey proud, he graduated in 1965, but kept up-to-date on the McCaskey Red Tornado football team. Rick was a guy that lived life to the fullest, enjoyed every minute and all his time with family and friends. He was always ready to take a trip to Pine Creek to spend time with his cousins. Rick was always happy when he was waist-high in water with his sons beside him and a Rolling Rock and glass of Amaretto close by. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
