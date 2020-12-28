Richard "Butch" Laudermilch, Jr., 75, of East Earl, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born in Bowmansville, he was the son of the late Richard, Sr. and Helen Long Laudermilch.
Butch was a bricklayer most of his life and enjoyed drag racing and fishing in Delaware.
Surviving are two daughters, Kim Laudermilch of DE, and Stacey Laudermilch of FL; a son, Scott husband of Theresa Schweitzer Laudermilch of East Earl; four grandchildren; and three sisters, Carol wife of Larry Beck, Patricia wife of Kerry Haas, and Linda wife of Elmer Kromer. He was preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Barry and Eugene Laudermilch and by sisters, Bonnie Trego and Barbara Laudermilch.
At Butch's request there will be no public services. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
A living tribute »