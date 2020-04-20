Richard Bowers, Jr., 83, of Lancaster, passed away at Conestoga View Nursing Home, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard and Ethel (Ream) Bowers. He was the longtime companion of Patricia Sigman who died in February.
Richard was a 1956 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. He worked as a machine operator for Alcoa until his retirement in 1987. He also served as president of the United Steel Workers Union, Local 285.
After his retirement, Richard kept himself busy as a painter. He enjoyed following the many activities of his children and grandchildren. He also loved spending quiet time at home. In his younger years, Richard was an avid bowler.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Aument, wife of Jeffery, and Linda Moser, both of Lancaster. He is also survived by four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Betty Carroll, of Florida.
The Bowers family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the 5th floor nursing staff of Conestoga View who took exceptional and compassionate care of Richard over the past few years.
Services for Richard will be private, at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
