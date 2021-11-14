Richard Black Nissley died peacefully on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, four days shy of his 93rd birthday. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty years, Jacqueline. Children, Kay Knobloch, Linda and John (Sharon) Nissley, Don (Jan Brennan-Wessels), Michael (Debbie) Wessels, Susan (Wayne) Witmer, Liza (Greg) Petzke, and John (Mary) Wessels, thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Shartle and nieces, Cindy, Pat and Cathy. Richard was predeceased by his brother, Bruce, grandson, John MacKenzie and son-in-law, Jack.
Dick was a gentle man who enjoyed bird watching, gardening (especially roses), ALL dogs, bagpipe music, desserts and just being at home surrounded by his wife and family. He grew up in Steelton, Pa. where he graduated from Steelton High School and played clarinet in the marching band. He was an Eagle Scout.
A graduate of University of Michigan in Marine Engineering/Naval Architecture, Dick always wore his Blue and Maize proudly. He also held degrees from Eastern College, University of Baltimore, U. S. Army Command and General Staff College and the Air War College.
Dick served proudly as a Professional Engineer in the United States Army Corps of Engineers for over forty-two years holding numerous command positions and retiring as a Brigadier General.
After an apprenticeship with Newport News Shipbuilding, he spent fifteen years as a Project Engineer and Design nuclear component Engineer for Bethlehem Steel, Westinghouse, and Dravo Corporations.
He went on to manage US Steel’s Ohio Barge Line and Mon River Towing Company in Pittsburgh and retired as Vice President of Operations for Ingram Barge Company.
His accomplishments as the Director of Public Works and City Engineer for The City of Lancaster, Pa. for fifteen years are still evident today.
Dick was a lifetime member of The American Waterways Operators, Waterways Assoc. of Pittsburgh, Propeller Club of Pittsburgh, American Bureau of Shipping, Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, and American Public Works Association.
Throughout his career he served on numerous Boards including: Retired Officers Association, Woodward Hill Cemetery Association, Heritage Museum of Lancaster County, Lancaster Salvation Army, and Civitas of Lancaster. Perhaps his favorite volunteer efforts were on behalf of Hospice of Lancaster County, where he and Jackie sponsored the Nissley Memorial Rose Garden.
Sincerest thanks to the staffs at Brereton Manor, Moravian Manor and Hospice & Community Care.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
There will be a private graveside memorial service at the Churchville Cemetery, Oberlin, Pa.
