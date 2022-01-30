Richard Bezzard Binkley of Strasburg, peacefully entered into his eternal reward on January 23, 2022. Born February 12, 1933, he was the son of Miles and Carrie (Bezzard) Binkley, and husband of Barbara Eisenberger. They would have celebrated 70 years together in August of this year.
Dick was a painting contractor, a talented soloist, an avid outdoorsman, and a longtime member of Red Rose Rod & Gun Club. A 1952 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, he was a former member of Abbeyville Church, and current member of Providence Church. It was said of Dick that wherever he was, there was a party going on. Always a twinkle in his eye, he was loved by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by 6 siblings, in addition to his wife he is survived by 4 children, Cindy Van Order (Ken), Carol Welch (Rick), Tim (Terri), and Laurie Siegrist (Dan); 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 10-11 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM, February 5th at Providence Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560.
To send online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com