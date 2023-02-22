Richard B. Snively, 73, of Lititz, PA passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Schenectady, NY he was the son of the late Marion "Bobette" (Robinson) and Harry Norman Snively. He was the beloved husband to Trudi (DeLong) with whom he shared over 49 years of marriage. Richard was the proud father of Jonathan B. husband of Maggie (Kline), and grandfather to Sibyl and Cedric.
Prior to retirement, Richard worked for High Steel as a Utility Operator/Welder for 40 years. Richard was a graduate of Keystone Junior College. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps where he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon and the Rifle Marksman Badge, serving from 1968-1969. In retirement, Richard was an avid bicyclist and active member of the Lancaster Bicycle Club.
In addition to his wife and son, Richard is survived by his siblings John Snively husband of Carolyn and Donald Snively husband of Rita, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert and sister Margaret "Margie" Snively.
The family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth C. Horenkamp and the staff and doctors at Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Dr. Mark H. Johnston at Regional GI, and the staff at the Lancaster General Hospital Endo Department; as well as friends, bicycling buddies, coworkers, and family who offered encouragement and support over the years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers; memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice in Richard's memory.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »