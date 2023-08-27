Richard B. "Rick" Emenheiser, 68, of Mount Joy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 22, 2023 after fighting a 9-year battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Donald and Vivian (Fitzwater) Emenheiser. Rick was the husband of Phyllis (Heisey) Emenheiser with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage in July.
Rick was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1972. After graduation Rick worked as a Tool and Die Maker/Die Designer/Manufacturing Engineer at AMP Inc./TE Connectivity for 43 years before retiring in 2019.
Rick had a special interest in youth wrestling, serving as Elementary Wrestling Coordinator/Head Coach from 1985-2005. He was a Volunteer in the Donegal Wrestling Booster Club serving from 19772005 and President from 2005 - 2007. Rick also served as a Member Officer in the South Central Pennsylvania Youth Wrestling Organization as Secretary/Treasurer from 2007-2017.
After retirement Rick and Phyllis purchased a motorhome and enjoyed traveling to South Padre Island, Texas and the Florida Keys during the winter months.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Phyllis, is a sister, Marta Evans, wife of Brian of FL; two half brothers, Donald Livingston, husband of Sue of Driftwood, PA and Raymond Livingston, husband of Margaret of Elizabethtown; and many nieces and nephews he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Scott D. Emenheiser.
A celebration of Rick's life will be held at LCBC West Wing Auditorium, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 on September 7, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Following the service, attendees are invited to a fellowship luncheon at the Gathering Place, 6 Pine Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Interment in the Mount Joy Cemetery will be private at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Anne B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.